Baylor Scheierman Flirts with Triple Double and Sets Career-Highs in Threes and Assists
January 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics YouTube Video
Check out the Maine Celtics Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 13, 2025
- Maine Celtics Take Down Go-Go in Road Win - Maine Celtics
- Stockton Kings Triumph over South Bay Lakers - Stockton Kings
- Santa Cruz Sees Unbeaten Streak End in 130-113 Loss to the Valley Suns - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Hustle Top Blue Coats in Delaware - Memphis Hustle
- Birmingham Squadron Partner with Shoot 360 - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.