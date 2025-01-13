Baylor Scheierman Flirts with Triple Double and Sets Career-Highs in Threes and Assists

January 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.