Bay FC Signs Two-Time All-American Taylor Huff to First Professional Contract

January 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Jose, Calif. - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today that the club has signed two-time All-American midfielder Taylor Huff through the 2027 season with an option for 2028 campaign. Huff joins the club on her first professional contract from Florida State University and following her selection to the roster for the U.S. Women's National Team Futures Camp taking place from January 14-21 in Carson, Calif.

"Taylor is a dynamic midfielder who has consistently excelled at every level of the game," said Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "Her ability to impact matches on both sides of the ball is truly unique, and her leadership and competitive spirit were pivotal in leading Florida State to a championship in 2023. Taylor embodies the values, soccer IQ, and relentless drive we strive for at Bay FC and are excited to see the energy and excellence she will bring to our team."

Huff joins Bay FC after a standout college career at Tennessee and Florida State where she twice earned All-American honors and lifted the 2023 NCAA College Cup. With the Volunteers from 2021-2022, she tallied 15 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances and helped her squad to consecutive NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the 2021 Round of 16. She was named the 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year after scoring 10 goals in her first college season and earned 2022 First Team All-SEC and Third Team All-American honors her sophomore season.

Huff transferred to Florida State in 2023, helping lead the Seminoles to an undefeated campaign and the 2023 National Championship. For the 2023 season, she scored five goals and tallied six assists in 17 games, earning NCAA All-Tournament team, All-ACC Second Team, and Second Team All-American honors. In 2024, she earned First Team All-ACC honors, posting 12 goals and 10 assists as Florida State reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In two seasons at Florida State, she recorded 17 goals and 16 assists in 38 matches.

A native of Mansfield, Ohio, Huff had a decorated youth career. She was named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Year in 2020 and earned All-American honors in each of her four prep seasons. She represented youth national teams throughout her amateur career, participating with the U-16 Women's Youth National Team in 2018 before joining the U-20 National Team in 2020. She was selected to the U-23 national team twice in 2023, making one appearance against France.

