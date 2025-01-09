Utah Royals FC Signs Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn to Contract Extension

January 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals announces the extension of goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn keeping her in the Beehive state through the 2029 season.

URFC acquired McGlynn from the 2023 NWSL Champions Gotham FC last December in exchange for $150,000 in Allocation Money and 2024 expansion draft protection. McGlynn took no time to introduce herself to the URFC record-book, logging 84 saves in the NWSL regular season, breaking the previous record of 80 held by Nicole Barnhart in 2018, the inaugural season of URFC. As the last line of defense for the Royals, McGlynn has been nominated for Save of the Week eight times, winning once for her push save against Washington Spirit on June 8th.

Four clean sheets in 24 starts drew the attention of United States Women's National Team Head Coach Emma Hayes, calling up McGlynn to her first senior camp for the final two camps of the 2024 calendar year. She earned her first senior cap on Oct. 30, where she fielded a simple save on a long range effort in the fourth minute and recorded a 100% pass completion rate on ten passes in a 3-0 clean sheet win over Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium. More recently, McGlynn has been called up to Hayes' January camp along with URFC forward Ally Sentnor and newly signed goalkeeper Mia Justus who will be part of the first ever Futures Camp.

"I'm extremely excited to keep Mandy with the Royals long term. Mandy is a big part of the future of this club and what we are building." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "Her recent call ups to the US National Team are a testament to her talent and hard work and I'm excited to see her growth continue."

Key 2024/25 NWSL Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Wed. Dec 11 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire commences

Thurs. Dec 12 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire concludes

Fri. Dec 13 - Trade window opens

Fri. Dec 20 - Transaction moratorium begins

Fri. Dec 28 - Transaction moratorium ends; Trade Window open

Tues. Jan 14 - Final day to trade players before updated CBA parameters

