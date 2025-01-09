Orlando Pride Captain Marta Re-Signs with Club on Two-Year Deal

January 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and midfielder Marta have agreed to a new two-year contract, signing the free agent to the Pride through the 2026 season, it was announced today. Marta returns to the Pride after captaining Orlando to both the 2024 NWSL Shield and the 2024 NWSL Championship last season.

"Coming off the most successful season in our Club's history and, personally, one of the best of her professional career, re-signing Marta was a key business priority for us during this offseason," said Orlando Pride VP of Sporting Operations and Sporting Director, Haley Carter. "The impact she has made on our team, our locker room and our community is evident, of course through her incredible skill as a player, but even more so through her selfless and exemplary leadership style. We are thrilled to have secured her as a member of the Pride for the next two years and look forward to seeing what more we will accomplish during her tenure."

"This is a team where everybody works for each other, where everyone believes in each other, and I'm so excited to continue this journey with this Club. Last year we proved everyone wrong and did something so special, as a team, and that's why I'm so happy to have the opportunity to sign for two more years. Personally, it also means a lot to me that I will reach 10 seasons as an Orlando Pride player, a special number for me as I have worn the No. 10 jersey most of my career," Marta said. "As I have said many times, I love living in Orlando, I love the community, and I love the way that people embrace and enjoy Orlando Pride soccer. I can't wait for the season to start."

Marta's 2024 season was one of the most successful seasons of her eight-season Pride career. In addition to leading the City of Orlando to its first-ever professional league title, Marta was named a finalist for both NWSL Most Valuable Player and NWSL Midfielder of the Year, along with landing on both the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team and the 2024 FIFPRO Women's World XI. She finished the 2024 season with 11 goals across all competitions, which was the fourth most in the NWSL, the most amongst NWSL midfielders and the most goals she has scored in a single season since 2017. Marta scored in both the quarterfinal and semifinal matches for the Pride on their way to becoming 2024 NWSL Champions, with her semifinal goal against Kansas City serving as a game winner to put the Pride in the title match.

Since joining the Club in 2017, the Brazilian international has made 128 appearances and recorded 42 goals - 14 of those game-winners - to go along with 19 assists while donning the Pride kit, all of which lead the Club all-time.

Internationally, Marta is the only women's player to be named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, and the lone player - men's or women's - to win five in a row. She also holds the record for most career goals at the FIFA World Cup with 17 for Brazil and was the first player in the sport's history to score at five different World Cup tournaments. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics she also became the first player to score in five-consecutive Olympic Games and, this year, won the first-ever "Marta Award", the trophy named in her honor for the year's best goal in women's soccer.

Marta also became a three-time silver medalist in 2024 after helping Brazil reach the Final in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. That silver medal goes along with the ones she won at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs midfielder Marta to two-year contract through the 2026 season.

