Bay FC Signs Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz to Two-Year Contract Extension

September 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC have signed newly acquired goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz to a contract extension through the 2026 season, it was announced today.

"Jordan is a player that many of our staff have had the opportunity to scout and watch in college as well as during her time in the league and abroad," said Albertin Montoya, Bay FC head coach. "She has tremendous potential and great athletic ability coupled with a desire to improve and grow. Jordan brings energy and positivity to an already strong culture, and we are happy to have her at Bay FC."

Silkowitz was acquired by Bay FC in a trade with the Kansas City Current. The Fairfax, Va. native was drafted by Kansas City in 2023 and spent the season on loan in Australia with the Brisbane Roar. During her time in Australia, Silkowitz made 18 appearances with three clean sheets before her loan was recalled and she returned to the Current ahead of the 2024 season.

