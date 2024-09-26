Chicago Red Stars Host 'Nuestra Ciudad' Match September 29

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars today announced details of the club's 'Nuestra Ciudad' match, presented by Wintrust, taking place this Sunday, September 29, at 5 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

With the 'Nuestra Ciudad' (Our City) match, presented by Wintrust, the Red Stars aim not just to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, but also the ever-growing history and contributions Latina/o/x/e people make to the city of Chicago. According to data from the UIC Great Cities Institute's Latino Research Initiative, Latina/o/x/e people accounted for more than one-quarter of Chicago's population in 2022, contributing almost $100 billion in GDP to Chicago's metropolitan area.

Along with the Red Stars' community initiatives in predominantly Latina/o/x/e communities, the Red Stars kicked off Hispanic Heritage month by walking in the annual 26th Street Mexican Independance Day Parade. In October, the club will also host a clinic at Harrison Park, giving local children a safe place to be active and learn or hone their skills with Red Stars camps and clinics coaches. In addition to these and the club's regular community initiatives, the Nuestra Ciudad match, presented by Wintrust, will include other celebrations of Latina/o/x/e culture.

Prior to the match, a Chicago Red Stars Matchday Clinic, presented by Wintrust, will take place at 2:00 p.m. CT September 29. When gates open at 4:00 p.m. CT, the first 2.500 to enter SeatGeek Stadium will receive an exclusive Red Stars Neusta Ciudad hat. In addition to regular activities available to all ticketed attendees prior to the match, the Fan Zone will host performances by members of the Necalli Cultural Movement Performing Company.

Fans can also look forward to a rendition of the national anthem by Mariachi Monumental de México, as well as a performance by the group at halftime. During the match, fans can also look forward to English and Spanish-language match announcements and can purchase a ticket package that includes a meet-and-greet with two Red Stars players following the match conclusion.

All ticket packages and single-match tickets for Chicago Red Stars home matches can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

