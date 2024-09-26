Orlando Pride Home Playoff Tickets Available for Purchase

September 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (15-0-6, 51 points) has announced that tickets for the Club's first-ever home playoff game will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 26, with 2024 and 2025 Season Ticket Member presale beginning today.

Tickets for the match can be purchased at the link here, with more information on the Pride's 2024 postseason campaign found here. Season Ticket Members will be contacted by their Member Services Representative directly with information on how to purchase.

Single-match tickets start at $15 for the Quarterfinal match, which is set to be hosted at Inter&Co Stadium the weekend of Nov. 8-10, with the exact match date announced in the near future.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive "We Win, You Win" package, which includes tickets to both the quarterfinal and the semifinal matches, should the Pride advance and host the semifinal round, for just $20. The "We Win, You Win" package can be purchased here.

Set to make their first appearance in the postseason since 2017, this season has been a historic one for the Pride, as they have set and broken numerous Club and NWSL records. The Pride are currently unbeaten through the first 21 matches of the season and, dating back to last year, are now 22 straight games unbeaten. Along with that, the Pride broke the NWSL single season winning streak record earlier this season, winning eight straight matches.

The Pride have already set team records for points in a season (51), total wins (15) and clean sheets (12), and are approaching the league record for points (58) and wins (18) in a single season. The Pride continue fighting to finish top of the standings to secure the NWSL Shield and solidify the playoffs will run through Orlando all the way up until the NWSL Championship. That Championship will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 and be played at CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current.

Eight clubs qualify for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs and, as part of this year's expanded postseason format, the playoffs will now consist of four quarterfinal matches, eliminating byes to the semifinals. The quarterfinal round matches will air live across CBS, ESPN/ABC and Prime Video platforms. The semifinal round, set for the weekend of Nov. 16-17, will feature matches on CBS and ESPN/ABC.

The Pride continue regular season play this weekend, welcoming the Houston Dash to Orlando on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Inter&Co Stadium. That match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ION. Tickets for that match, as well as the remaining home games, can be found at Orlando-Pride.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.