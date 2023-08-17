Battle of the Badges, September 9 at Truist Point

August 17, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - On Saturday, September 9 the High Point Rockers will host the fifth annual "Battle of the Badges" as the High Point Police take on High Point Fire and Rescue in a charity softball game at Truist Point. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

All tickets are $10 and are general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the Truist Point Box Office or on the High Point Rockers website at highpointrockers.com. Tickets can also be purchased from the High Point Police Department or High Point Fire Department.

Last year's fundraiser raised a total of $10,000 to benefit the Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation. All proceeds this year will again benefit these two organizations.

Visit HighPointRockers.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.