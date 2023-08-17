Vasquez' Masterpiece Comes in Clutch as Revs Edge Honey Hunters

(Gastonia, NC): Pedro Vasquez tossed seven spectacular innings as the York Revolution edged the Gastonia Honey Hunters, 2-1 on Wednesday night at CaroMont Health Park, snapping a four-game skid and pulling back within half a game of first place in the second half standings.

York grabbed an immediate lead as Nellie Rodriguez parked a towering opposite field home run to right with two outs in the first, spotting the Revs a 1-0 advantage on his 21st of the season.

Rodriguez lined a two-out RBI double to left center in the third as it squirted off the glove of a diving Zach Jarrett in center field, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Vasquez (7-1) allowed just two hits over seven shutout frames. His only outfield hit came on a double by Eric De La Rosa in a second inning that saw him strike out the other three batters he faced. He did not allow another hit until an infield single in the sixth by Kevin Santa who was promptly erased on a double play grounder.

Vasquez finished his outing by stranding a pair of two-out walks in the seventh, barehanding a tapper by Pedro Gonzalez and throwing to first to end his longest outing of the season. It was the fifth straight winning decision for Vasquez who walked three and struck out a season-high six batters in the win.

Will McAffer handled a scoreless eighth out of the Revs bullpen, erasing a leadoff walk when pinch runner Calvin Butler was thrown out by center fielder Tomo Otosaka after attempting to advance on a fly out.

Gastonia broke up the shutout bid in the ninth. Luis Curbelo led off with a double to left and advanced to third on a passed ball. Jarrett walked to put runners at the corners, but lefty reliever Zach Neff induced a huge 1-6-3 double play ball which plated Curbelo but got the Revs within an out of victory. Nelvin Correa was brought in to retire De La Rosa on a one-pitch ground out to third, as the Revs finished off the 2-1 victory.

The Revs are one of four teams separated by half a game in the North Division second half standings with an 18-15 mark. York improves to 55-41 overall, tied for the best record through 96 games in franchise history.

York righty Andrew Cabezas (1-2, 5.08) faces Gastonia right-hander Zach Mort (10-2, 5.19) on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

