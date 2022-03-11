Battle at BullStreet Breaks Own Record, Jump Starts Baseball

March 11, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Battle at BullStreet hit another significant milestone in Segra Park's second time hosting the Palmetto State's largest sporting rivalry last weekend. 9,070 fans attended the March 5 contest, breaking the previous record for a regular season baseball game between Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, which was set at 8,986 fans on February 29, 2020 at Segra Park for the first Battle at BullStreet. The largest regular season crowd between the two opponents that was not hosted at Segra Park is 8,242 fans, which has been set multiple times at Founders Park.

"It was incredible to see the support of both fan bases at Segra Park last weekend," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "We had the opportunity to showcase Segra Park and the BullStreet District to a lot of people, and I think the city of Columbia and the Midlands showed what an incredible facility we are blessed with as well as the type of electric atmosphere our fans create at games."

Not only was this a great event for Segra Park and the growing BullStreet District, but the Battle at BullStreet also had a significant economic impact on the City of Columbia. Experience Columbia SC Sports estimates that the event resulted in $358,337 in direct visitor spending in the city. Direct visitor spending is defined by the US Travel Association as the total amount of spending by tourists while either visiting or passing through the region.

"The impact of hosting an event like this is twofold. First, there's the obvious economic benefit of having 9,000 attendees purchase tickets, stay in hotels and visit restaurants and other local establishments while in town," said Scott Powers, Executive Director of Experience Columbia SC Sports. "But there's also the pride associated with successfully hosting a large-scale sports event at such a wonderful facility. Hosting this event shows the rights holders to potential events that Columbia SC can meet their needs and make their events special."

The 10-2 win from the Tigers evened up the all-time series record between the two programs at Segra Park, as the Gamecocks took the 2020 contest 8-5.

The Clemson Tigers will be back at Segra Park Tuesday, May 10, when they play the College of Charleston Cougars at 7:05 pm. Tickets for that game are on sale now and start at just $5. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in person Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, at Segra Park.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.