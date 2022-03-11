Segra Park Hosting Fan Fest March 27

March 11, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they will be hosting a Fireflies Fan Fest at Segra Park Sunday, March 27 from 3-6 pm to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 baseball season. Fireflies Fan Fest is free and open to the public.

Fan Fest will be jam-packed with activities for the whole family. The SCU Kids Zone will be free and open for the duration of the event, a face painter will be on site throughout the event and there will be a variety of fun activities taking place on-field as well. From 3-4 pm, fans who bring a glove can play catch on the field, from 4-5 pm, there will be on-field games like musical chairs for the kids to play and then from 5-6 pm kids will have a chance to run the same bases as the Fireflies players. Cleats will not be allowed to be worn on-field for any of the activities.

Food and drink specials will be available at Fan Fest. All children 12 and under will eat dinner for free, receiving a voucher for a free hot dog and bottle of water when they walk in the gates at Segra Park. Limited concessions will be available for purchase and half-priced draft beer will be available as well throughout the event.

"We are ecstatic to welcome fans back to Segra Park for Fan Fest to kick-off the start of the 2022 season," said Ashlie DeCarlo, Director of Marketing for the Fireflies. "This season is loaded with fun promotions and giveaways and there is no better way to kick it off than with an event like Fan Fest that is free and fun for all."

The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Fan Fest will receive a commemorative Fireflies 2022 schedule poster.

At Fan Fest, fans will also have the chance to choose from the best available seat locations, which will include newly released inventory that will be accessible to the public for the 2022 season. Fans will have the opportunity to select their seats for 2022 season ticket memberships, half season packages, and partial plan packages. In addition to being able to visually identify and claim the best seat locations, Fireflies Season Ticket Members enjoy numerous exclusive benefits throughout the year, a dedicated Account Manager, and invitations to exclusive events. Fans can RSVP for a seat appointment and personal tour of Segra Park by calling the Fireflies Ticket Sales hotline at 803-726-4487 ext 2.

The Fireflies season begins at Segra Park Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets (the Class-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves) and features a post-game firework show. Tickets for Opening Night, and all 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now and the Fireflies Box Office will be open for fans to purchase tickets during Fan Fest. Tickets can also be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com or by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are based upon availability.

