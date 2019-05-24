Bats Rained out in 6-1 Loss

MODESTO, CA. - On a rainy night in Modesto, the Nuts fell 6-1 in the rubber game of a three-game series with the San Jose Giants on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts (21-26) offense managed just one run against the Giants' (21-24) duo of Aaron Phillips (W, 2-4) and John Gavin (S, 1/1).

Cal Raleigh had tied the game with a RBI single in the fourth inning before the Giants came back to take the lead in the top of the fifth. Nuts starter Ian McKinney (L, 2-3) surrendered a RBI double to Kyle McPhearson. The top of the fifth could have been a much more damaging inning if not for two outfield assists by Connor Kopach who threw out a pair of baserunners at the plate. In his second career start in the outfield, Kopach recorded three outfield assists.

McKinney worked five-plus innings giving up four runs on eight hits.

Phillips worked five innings in the start for the Giants allowing just one run on five hits. John Gavin finished the game with four strong innings. The lefty gave up back-to-back singles to start his night before striking out three in a row. Overall, Gavin did not allow another hit.

The Nuts start a three-game set with the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

