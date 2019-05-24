'Hawks Split Thursday Doubleheader

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - After getting rained out on Wednesday, the JetHawks and Inland Empire 66ers split a doubleheader Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium. Lancaster won game one, 14-4, before dropping the nightcap, 1-0.

Lancaster (24-21) batted around twice in game one en route to their biggest win of the season. In game two, they were shut out for just the third time this season as Inland Empire (19-26) eked out a win.

Game One: JetHawks 14, 66ers 4

The JetHawks tied a season-high in runs with a 14-4 victory over Inland Empire in game one of Thursday's twin bill. Lancaster had a pair of big innings, scoring five in the fourth inning before adding six in the seventh.

After Inland Empire made it a one-run game with two runs in the bottom of the third, Lancaster answered with a big fourth inning. The JetHawks scored five times on five hits, sending ten men to the plate. Joel Diaz doubled, driving in two of his three runs in the game.

Inland Empire's Cooper Criswell (0-4) couldn't make it out of the fourth inning. On the other side, Will Gaddis (2-4) earned the win after getting through five innings for Lancaster. Both of his wins this year have come against Inland Empire.

The JetHawks put the game away in the top of the seventh, scoring six runs. Luis Castro drove in a pair with a single, giving him 31 RBIs on the season.

Carlos Herrera and Sean Bouchard each had three hits in the win. The 10-run victory was the team's largest of the season.

Game Two: 66ers 1, JetHawks 0

Offense was the story in game one on Thursday, but pitching headlined the second game. Inland Empire scored the game's only run in the fourth inning to prevent the JetHawks from a three-game sweep.

The 66ers scored in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI double by Glevin Pineda. They left the bases loaded, but one run turned out to be enough. Matt Dennis (2-3) took the loss despite giving up just a run in four innings.

Inland Empire's Oliver Ortega (2-2) turned in his longest start of the season, going 5.2 innings without allowing a run. He retired 12 JetHawks in a row at one point.

Lancaster put two men on base in the fifth and sixth innings, but were unable to come through. Brett Hanewich struck out the final four batters of the game to pick up his first save. The shutout loss was the third of the season for the JetHawks.

The JetHawks are three games back of first place in the South Division with 20 games left in the First Half. They open a three-game series with division-leading Rancho Cucamonga Friday night at The Hangar. Ryan Rolison (2-0) looks to continue his roll for Lancaster against Rancho's Gerardo Carrillo (2-2). First pitch is 6:35 pm.

