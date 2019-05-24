Cadejos Power Past Ports for Series Win

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - After mother nature rained out Wednesday night's contest, it was the Cadejos de Lake Elsinore completing an undefeated homestand with a 5-1 win versus the Stockton Ports. Back-to-back home runs by Gabriel Arias and Luis Campusano set the tone early on, while starter Ronald Bolaños stuck out five over six innings en route to his fourth win of the season.

The Cadejos offense got going in a hurry as shortstop Gabriel Arias and catcher Luis Campusano go back-to-back with solo home runs in the first inning that traveled a total of 872 feet to left field (421 FT off the bat of Arias and 451 FT from Campusano). After adding a run in the third inning on a bases loaded single by outfielder Jack Suwinski, second baseman Esteury Ruiz joined the fun with an RBI double of his own in the fourth, scoring Tirso Ornelas, extending the Cadejos lead to 4-0.

Starting pitcher Ronald Bolanos, who had not pitched since May 14, found his groove early on as he collected his fourth quality start of the year and lowering his ERA to 3.30. His only blemish on the night came in the top of the fifth via a solo home run off the bat of Ports catcher Robert Mullen.

The Cadejos bats stayed red-hot in the bottom of the sixth as Ruiz crushed his first triple of the season off Stockton reliever Xavier Altamirano, driving in Tirso Ornelas from first base, adding to a 5-1 lead. The dynamic bullpen of Elliot Ashbeck, Hansel Rodriguez and J.C. Cosme, shut the door on any sort of Ports rally, leading to the fifth consecutive win against the Oakland A's affiliate.

WP: Ronald Bolaños (4-1)

LP: Jharel Cotton (0-1)

Save: None

Home Runs: LE: Arias (4), Campusano (4) | STK: Mullen (1)

Time: 2:49

Attendance: 1,222

Lake Elsinore will look to extend their two-game winning streak tomorrow as they begin a mini three-game road trip at John Thurman Field against the Modesto Nuts. The Friday night matchup will feature San Diego Padres No.2 Prospect MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 1.07 ERA) for the Storm against TBD for the Nuts. Lake Elsinore will return to The Diamond on Tuesday, May 28 to kick off an eight-game homestand with a doubleheader against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. First pitch of the doubleheader will be at 1 PM with gates opening for fans at 12 PM. You can purchase tickets at stormbaseball.com or call the Storm at 951-245-HITS (4487). #TheLake.

