Bats Go Quietly in Titans' Loss to Capitales

Quebec City, QC - Kicking off the weekend on the road north of the border, the Ottawa Titans (46-35) were shut out 6-0 by the Quebec Capitales on Friday night.

Miguel Cienfuegos (win, 9-2) backed the Capitales with seven-plus innings of shutout ball, striking out five. The Canadian lefty allowed only four hits, all singles, to earn the quality start.

After a pair of shutout innings, Tyler Jandron (loss, 7-4) fell into trouble in the third. After a Tristan Pompey single, Yordan Manduley reached on an error. Following a sac bunt, David Glaude put the Capitales on the board with an RBI single. Jeffry Parra followed suit with an RBI single of his own, making it 2-0.

Ruben Castro laced a double in the fourth, scoring a lead-off single from Jonathan Lacroix, putting the Capitales ahead 3-0.

Jandron would finish the night going six innings of four-run ball, with only one of the runs being earned. The lefty surrendered seven hits, striking out four, and retired 9 of the final 10 he faced.

Brendon Dadson singled to left to start the eighth, as Cienfuegos was replaced by right-hander David Richardson. Making his return to the Capitales, Richardson got three-straight flyouts to end the inning.

Kaleb Schmidt allowed a walk in his first inning out of the bullpen for the Titans, before Kyle Crowl belted a two-run homer in the eighth, making it 6-0. Schmidt would give way to Dadson to get the final out of the inning.

In the loss, the Titans are shut out for the fourth time this season. Also, the club falls into third place in the East Divison, the lowest since May 26.

