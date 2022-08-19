Grizzlies Walk off on Wild Pitch to Snap Friday Streak

Sauget, IL -The Gateway Grizzlies went to extra innings for the first time this season at GCS Credit Union Ballpark on Friday night, and won 4-3 over the Windy City ThunderBolts on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the tenth, breaking their three-game losing streak overall and recording their first win on a Friday since opening night in Sauget.

Lukas Veinbergs was sharp on the mound early for Gateway, pitching three perfect innings to begin the ballgame with five strikeouts. With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Abdiel Diaz singled and Andrew Penner followed with a two-run home run to give the Grizzlies an early 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Windy City got on the board in the top of the fifth inning on a Jonathan Nieves RBI single, the only run Veinbergs allowed in five and two-thirds innings while striking out a career-high 10. But Gateway quickly responded in the bottom of the frame when Alex Hernandez launched a solo home run to left field for his first professional home run and a 3-1 Gateway lead.

The ThunderBolts would rally late, however. In the eighth with one out, Jairus Richards reached first base on an infield single and advanced to second on an error on the same play. With two outs in the inning, Richards then stole third base and scored on another error to make it 3-2. In the ninth, Sam Gardner (6-2) came on for the save and struck out the first two batters he faced, but Brian Klein hit a game-tying solo home run to right-center field to make it 3-3.

In the tenth with the International Tiebreaker in effect, Gardner stayed in and stranded the automatic runner on third base, keeping the game tied. Jay Prather then advanced safely to third base on a Hernandez bunt, and with Diaz at the plate and a 2-0 count, Ryan Miller (1-2) threw a wild pitch in the turf to bring home Prather and give the Grizzlies the victory, snapping a streak of 12 straight defeats in games played on Friday.

Gateway will look to pick up a series win in the middle game against the ThunderBolts on Saturday night, August 20, at 6:45 p.m. CT. Steven Ridings will make the start on the mound for Gateway against Miguel Ausua for Windy City.

