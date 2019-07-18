Bates Returning After Year in Canada

HUNTSVILLE - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced Wednesday Morning that center Shawn Bates will be returning to the Huntsville Havoc for the 2019-2020 season after spending last season in Canada with the Innisfail Eagles.

While with the Allen Cup Hockey West's Eagles last season, Bates totaled 24 points in 16 games with 15 goals and 9 assists. He also accounted for 2 goals during the ACHW playoffs.

Bates (5-9, 170) was a key member of the Havoc 2017-2018 SPHL Championship Team. He tallied 44 total points with 19 goals during his 45 regular season games played.

Bates played hero multiple times in the 17-18 campaign, scoring five game-winning goals. He continued his excellent play in the playoffs, accounting for ten points and three goals scored in 6 contests.

Bates will be joining Max Milosek, Tyler Piacentini, and Pat Condon as players signed for the 2019-2020 season.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 to request information regarding season tickets.

