Joe Sova Signed to Training Camp Roster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that veteran defenseman Joe Sova has been signed to an agreement to join the team for training camp in October. It will be his eighth professional season and his second as a Rail Yard Dawg.

"I'm very excited to have Joe back," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "His high-end skill, work ethic and experience make him one of the most coveted defensemen in the league."

Sova returns to the Rail Yard Dawgs after sitting out the 2018-19 season recovering from an injury. The veteran defenseman spent the 2017-18 season in Roanoke and put up four goals and 25 assists over 46 games played.

"It's been a long wait after missing last season but I'm very excited to get back to work in a Dawgs jersey," said Sova. "There is no better city or fans to play in front of in the SPHL and I'm grateful for the opportunity to come back and play for the Star City."

A veteran of 397 professional games, Sova was originally signed by the New Jersey Devils to an entry-level contract after playing three seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. He made his pro debut with the Albany Devils in the AHL in 2011 and has played 48 games in the AHL, 247 in the ECHL and 102 in the SPHL.

The fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Half and full-season tickets are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-206-2902.

