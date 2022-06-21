Barracuda Ink Defenseman Montana Onyebuchi

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the top development affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Montana Onyebuchi (@MontanaOny2) for the 2022-23 season. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Montana made big strides in his overall game as the season continued last year and became a regular in the team's lineup," said Will. "We're excited to have him back and to see where his development goes."

In his first pro campaign, Onyebuchi, 22, skated in 46 games with the Barracuda, notching seven points (one goal, six assists). Additionally, he appeared in eight games with the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL), collecting three assists.

In 2020-21, his final season in the WHL (@TheWHL), the six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Dugald, Manitoba picked up 12 points (two goals, 10 assists), 38 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 20 games with the Kamloops Blazers.

In his five-year junior career, the right-shot blueliner skated in 257 games with Kamloops and the Everett Silvertips, racking up 75 points (19 goals, 56 assists), 440 penalty minutes and a plus-38 rating.

