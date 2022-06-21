Wolves Head Coach Warsofsky Fined
June 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky has been fined an undisclosed amount as a consequence of his public comments following Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals on Monday evening.
