American Hockey League

Wolves Head Coach Warsofsky Fined

June 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky has been fined an undisclosed amount as a consequence of his public comments following Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals on Monday evening.
