Wolf Pack Alum Igor Shesterkin Wins 2022 Vezina Trophy

HARTFORD, CT - The National Hockey League announced today, June 21st, that New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been named the winner of the 2022 Vezina Trophy. The Vezina Trophy is awarded annually "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position," as selected by NHL general managers.

Shesterkin appeared in a career-high 53 games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, amassing a record of 36-14-4 with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals against average. The native of Moscow, Russia, led the NHL in both save percentage and goals against average during the 2021-22 regular season. He also finished third in the NHL in shutouts with six.

During the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Shesterkin posted a record of 10-9 with a .929 save percentage. He guided the Rangers to the club's first appearance in the Eastern Conference Final since 2015.

Prior to his NHL career, Shesterkin appeared in 25 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2019-20 AHL season. Shesterkin posted a record of 17-4-5 with the Pack, recording three shutouts in the process. He posted a .934 save percentage and 1.90 goals against average and was named as the Wolf Pack's representative in the 2020 AHL All-Star Game.

Shesterkin becomes the first Wolf Pack alumni to capture the Vezina Trophy.

