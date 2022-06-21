Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Games 3, 4, and 5 of Calder Cup Finals

June 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that Game 3, Game 4, and Game 5 of the 2022 Calder Cup Finals will be broadcast live on CoziTV, one of the networks of Western Mass News.

CoziTV can be seen on the following channels: Over the air on channel 3.8, Comcast channel 293 & 1165, and Charter channel 183.

"With the Thunderdome approaching sellout status for each of these historic Calder Cup Finals games, we wanted to give as many fans as possible in the Springfield area a chance to see the action," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We want to thank our partners at Western Mass News and CoziTV for their collaboration to bring the Calder Cup Finals over the television airwaves."

Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals is set for Wednesday, June 22 at the MassMutual Center, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves.

Game 4 will air at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and Game 5 (if necessary) will air at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

"We're so incredibly proud of the Thunderbirds and excited to provide the opportunity for our community to see them bring home the Calder Cup," said Patience Hettrick, Station Manager for Western Mass News.

Fans still looking to purchase Thunderbirds Calder Cup Finals can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.