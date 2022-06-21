2022 AHL Team Business Meetings Presented by Ticket Evolution Underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is holding the 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Ticket Evolution this week, with more than 220 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathering at the Renaissance Hotel and at PPL Center in Allentown, Pa.

Meeting in person for the first time since 2019, front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League are gathering to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 32 member clubs prepare for a new season.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event include, among others: Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations of the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center; Eric Kussin, founder and CEO of the #SameHere Global Mental Health Movement; Doug Fowler, Executive Vice President of FEVO; Joe Hamlin, Director of Partnership Strategy for the Cleveland Browns; Christine Mina, Senior Director of Digital and Creative Content for Comcast Spectacor; Neil Hofman, Senior Director of Business Development for the Flyers; Adam Vogel, founder of Marris Business Development; Jack Birch, President of Sponsorship Solved; Kirk Wakefield, Chief Revenue Officer of Wakefield Research Partners; Erin Blecha-Ward, President of Evolved Experience Solutions; and Dave Brown, Vice President of Recruiting for Southwestern Coaching.

In addition, some 30 merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year during an Awards Presentation.

Hibu is the hospitality partner of the 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

