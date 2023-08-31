Barons Run Away from Biscuits, 7-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Biscuits were unable to hold on to an early lead against the Birmingham Barons, falling by a score of 7-1 on Wednesday night at Regions Field.

Matt Thompson (5-13) surrendered a run in the first inning on a line drive from Junior Caminero. The single brought in Tristan Peters and made the score 1-0 for the Butter and Blue.

Caminero continues to move closer to history with a 33-game on-base streak, which is 13 games away from the team record set by Hak-Ju Lee in 2012. Despite allowing an early run, Thompson failed to give up another as the righty finished the evening with three walks, two hits, and one earned run over six innings pitched.

Logan Workman (3-4) kept Birmingham off the scoreboard over the first two innings of play, but things would drastically change in the third. Jose Rodriguez put the Barons ahead with a three-run home run to left field and Wilfred Veras made the score 5-1 with a two-run homer not long after.

Rodriguez and Veras struck again in the fourth and fifth innings with a pair of RBI-singles to put the Barons in a commanding 7-1 lead. Montgomery sputtered with only three hits after the first inning, resulting in a six-run defeat.

Thompson earned the win while Workman took the loss as the Biscuits' lead on the South Division falls to 0.5 games.

The Biscuits and Barons will resume their series on Thursday, August 31 with first pitch set for 7:05 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Mason Montgomery (5-4) against Ky Bush (2-6) for Birmingham.

