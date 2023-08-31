Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: September 5-10

MADISON, Alabama - Only six home games remain for the Rocket City Trash Pandas in 2023. The team returns home next week for the last homestand of the 2023 season featuring a Sonny DiChiara bobblehead giveaway, the final education day game of the season, a pair of fireworks shows, Huntsville Stars Tribute Night, and Fan Appreciation Day.

The six-game series from Tuesday, September 5 through Sunday, September 10 will see the Trash Pandas battle the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The Blue Wahoos are the defending Southern League Champions and currently hold the best record in the league this season.

For the final homestand of the season, the Trash Pandas food and beverage department will be unveiling a number of new specialty items each game including hot dogs, burgers, pizza, and so much more. Specials for each game are listed below.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. Wednesday's day game is Pizza Madness. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a BBQ Buffet. Saturday is Pasta Night before the homestand ends with Soul Food Sunday. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Tuesday, September 5 - Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos - Sonny DiChiara Bobblehead Giveaway

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Sonny DiChiara Bobblehead Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a limited-edition Halo Blue bobblehead of Trash Pandas first baseman Sonny DiChiara, presented by ManTech. Before the game, DiChiara will be signing autographs on the concourse from 5:10-5:30, so don't miss a chance to get your bobblehead signed.

Trucker Appreciation Night: Throughout Tuesday's game, the Trash Pandas will honor local truck drivers with a special recognition, as well as giveaways and raffles for fans to participate in during the game.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Food & Beverage Specials

Sausage Cart: Whiskey River Dog-Smoked pulled pork, chopped grilled pineapple, chipotle BBQ sauce, and fried jalapeño caps.

Dumpster Dive: Brisket BBQ Burger-Burger patty with sliced brisket, onion rings, cheddar cheese, and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

Gravity Grille: Flying Pigs-Pork wings tossed in cowboy sauce.

All-Stars: Funnel Cake Stacked Peaches and Cream-Peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream on top of a funnel cake.

Inline Electric Rock Porch: Tito's Sweet Tea

Wednesday, September 6 - Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos - Education Day Game

Gates Open: All gates will open at 10 a.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 9:30 a.m. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m.

Education Day Game: Wednesday's game begins at 11:05 a.m., with many local schoolchildren scheduled to attend the game as part of a field trip. The UAH Severe Weather Institute will have weather vehicles in the Toyota Outfield Experience for fans to learn more about severe weather at the game.

Business Person Special: Wednesday's game is also the perfect opportunity to take a long lunch, leave work early, or spend a day with coworkers at the ballpark for the final 11:05 a.m. day game this season.

Wheels Up Wednesday: During Wednesday's game, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, presented by Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

Food & Beverage Specials

Sausage Cart: TBN Doughnut Dog-Split and seared breakfast sausage, cinnamon curlers, crushed cinnamon toast, and spicy maple bacon sauce.

Dumpster Dive: Doughnut Double Play-Chicken sandwich on two glazed doughnuts with pepper jelly, American cheese, and smoked applewood bacon.

Gravity Grille: Footlong Corn Dog-Footlong corn dog with a yellow and honey mustard drizzle.

All-Stars: Rainbow Funnel Cake.

Inline Electric Rock Porch: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Drink Special.

Thursday, September 7 - Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos - Oktoberfest

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Oktoberfest in the Outfield: The Trash Pandas will be offering a special Oktoberfest special for fans attending Thursday's game. For $30, fans can participate in a German Crawl that includes six 8oz German Beers. This special will be available for purchase at the Bullpen Bar, and all drinks can be redeemed there as well. A Polka Band will also be performing from 5-7:30 p.m.

Community Clubhouse Sale: On the concourse, the Trash Pandas will be hosting a community clubhouse sale featuring game worn and autographed memorabilia such as batting practice t-shirts, caps, baseball cards, bats, jerseys, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

Snack Collection Drive: In partnership with BJ's wholesale, the Trash Pandas will be hosting a Snack Collection Drive on Thursday night, benefitting Madison City Schools. Fans can donate new, unopened snacks such as granola bars, pop tarts, canned fruit and vegetables, and more. Fans that donate upon entry will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win autographed Trash Pandas memorabilia.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Food & Beverage Specials

Sausage Cart: Smoky Tamale Dog-Big city red hot dog topped with beef tamale, red chili sauce, diced onions, cilantro, and queso fresco on a brioche bun.

Dumpster Dive: Chili Burger-House made chili, spicy cheese curds, and sliced green onions on a burger, served open faced.

Gravity Grille: Hulk Smash Burger-Triple stacked cheeseburger topped with chili, guacamole covered in queso, chopped bacon, and pico de gallo.

All-Stars: Turtle Cheesecake Ice Cream Sundae.

Inline Electric Rock Porch: Cucumber Mojito.

Friday, September 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos - Huntsville Stars Tribute Night

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Huntsville Stars Tribute Night: Over 30 former Huntsville Stars players, coaches, and front office members will return to town as the Trash Pandas honor the Stars of North Alabama's past. They will be recognized in a ceremony before the game, sign free autographs on the concourse for fans, and the Trash Pandas will wear specialty jerseys and hats for the game. Click HERE to read more about which players will be appearing.

Huntsville Stars Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Huntsville Stars throwback jerseys for Friday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'hsvstars' to 76278 and by visiting hsvstars.givesmart.com The jersey auction will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and Friends of Rescue. Additionally, a team-signed jersey and hat will be available in a raffle for fans in attendance on September 8. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by Trustmark.

Food & Beverage Specials

Sausage Cart: Get Shucked Dog-A Conecuh hot dog with fried shrimp, Cajun aioli, and spicy slaw on a brioche bun.

Dumpster Dive: Smoked BLT-Smoked bologna BLT featuring shredded lettuce and tomato.

Gravity Grille: Bases Loaded Shrimp & Grits-Three grit cakes with a skewer of BBQ shrimp drizzled with Cajun aioli.

All-Stars: Fried Ice Banana Split.

Inline Electric Rock Porch: Sailor Jerry Rum Punch.

Saturday, September 9 - Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos - Havoc Night & Saturday Night Fireworks

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Huntsville Havoc Night: The Trash Pandas will celebrate our local hockey team, the Huntsville Havoc, before the game with appearances from Havoc mascots Chaos and Ruckus, inflatable hockey games, and more.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by Inline Electric.

Food & Beverage Specials

Sausage Cart: Memphisisippi Dog-Bacon wrapped footlong with shredded cheese, red and white BBQ sauce, and green onions.

Dumpster Dive: Dumpsterdilla-Chopped beef, ballpark hot dogs, peppers and onions, cheese, and ranch dressing in a quesadilla.

Gravity Grille: Onion Ring Philly Cheesesteak Poutine-Onion rings topped with white queso, Philly cheesesteak, peppers, onions, and spicy cheese curds.

All-Stars: Chicken Parmesan Pizza.

Inline Electric Rock Porch: Yoda Drink Special.

Sunday, September 10 - Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos - Fan Appreciation Day

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Bucket Cap Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a limited-edition red Trash Pandas bucket cap as they enter Sunday's game, presented by Dermatology Specialists of Alabama.

Team Awards: Before the game, the Trash Pandas will honor the team's Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in a special ceremony.

Fan Appreciation Day: For the final home game of the 2023 season, the Trash Pandas will give back to the great fans that have supported them all season. All fans entering the gates will receive a QR code for a chance to win one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas memorabilia, electronics, Trash Pandas experiences, and so much more.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Food & Beverage Specials

Sausage Cart: Wahoo Dog-Conecuh hot dogs featuring roasted corn salad, habanero peach coulis, and chopped smoked shrimp on a brioche bun.

Dumpster Dive: Strawberry Shortstop-Strawberry topping, New York style cheesecake bites with wafers and whipped cream topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar.

Gravity Grille: Crawfish Funnel Cake.

All-Stars: Surf and Turf Pizza-Creamy garlic white sauce base, topped with shredded Monterey, asiago, sliced fast steak and chopped grilled shrimp, halved cherry tomatoes, and spinach.

Inline Electric Rock Porch: Bloody Mary Bar.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

