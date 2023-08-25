Barons' Pitching Near Flawless in 5-1 Win Over Trash Pandas

The Birmingham Barons extend their series lead over the Rocket City Trash Pandas one more game as they take Game 3 by a score of 5-1. In the victory, the Barons may have scored five runs, however, their pitching needs to be praised as they held the Trash Pandas in-check.

The Barons used a total of four pitchers in the Thursday night contest. The quad finished the night allowing a total of eight hits, one run, zero earned runs and five walks to go with six strikeouts.

Birmingham kicked off the game with the Chicago White Sox No. 13 prospect, RHP Jonathan Cannon, on the bump for his seventh start as a Baron. Cannon kicked off the game with a stellar 3.2 innings pitched. The prospect finished his time on the mound with three hits, one run, zero earned runs and two walks to go with one strikeout.

Rocket City scored their lone run of the night on Cannon; However, it came after a throwing error by Colson Montgomery that could have ended the fourth inning. The inevitable run came on a single by Mac McCroskey that scored D'Shawn Knowles. After the run was scored, the Barons opted to call LHP Garrett Schoenle out of the bullpen for the final out of the inning. Schoenle secured such an out in two batters and no more damage was done to the scoreboard.

Prior to the Trash Pandas scoring their run, the Barons had scored a run in each of the two innings before the fourth. Birmingham first scored in the top of the second on a force out grounder by Tim Elko that scored Alsander Womack. The second run came in the top of the third inning as Wilfred Veras singled to right field and scored Jose Rodriguez.

The Barons offense picked back up in the top of the fifth inning, this time scoring two runs in one frame. Birmingham collected the runs off a single from Montgomery that scored Terrell Tatum and a sacrifice fly from Veras to scored Rodriguez.

Schoenle continued his outing in the fifth, where the Trash Pandas secured a walk and a single. The left-hander finished the inning in five batters with two strikeouts and no runs allowed. Schoenle's night was finished at the conclusion of the fifth inning as he was tagged with the win for his efforts.

The Barons would add one more run to their lead in the top of the sixth coming from Rodriguez bat instead of his feet. Rodriguez tallied their final run on the board with a single to right field that scored Sebastian Rivero. The 22-year-old infielder finished his night 2-4 from the plate with two runs and one RBI.

Birmingham's offense did not score after the sixth, however, with the pitching from two right-handers they did not need to. The Barons tasked RHP Yoelvin Silven and RHP Adisyn Coffey with two innings apiece to wrap up the game.

Silven was up first as he came into the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth inning. Yoelvin finished his 2.0 IP with two hits, zero runs and zero strikeouts. Silven then handed the eighth and ninth inning over to Coffey.

Coffey finished off the final six outs in eight batters, only allowing two hits and a walk. The 24-year-old also collected two strikeouts in his closing performance.

Birmingham is now sitting with all the advantage in the series, 3-0. The Barons will try to stay perfect in Game 4 with the White Sox No. 18 prospect, RHP Matt Thompson, getting the start.

