Biscuits Blank M-Braves 9-0 on Friday Night

August 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Peyton Williams in action

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' Peyton Williams in action(Mississippi Braves)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (63-55, 27-22) moved into first place on Friday with a convincing 9-0 shutout of the (51-65, 18-30) at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits scored five runs in the second inning and never looked back.

M-Braves starter Luis De Avila surrendered a career-high nine runs (eight earned) over 5.0 innings, walking three and striking out two. The Columbia native battled through 91 pitches to give Mississippi some much-needed innings.

Two batters into his outing, the Biscuits led 1-0. Tristan Peterson led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on a Dru Baker sacrifice fly. The Biscuits did their damage with two outs in the second inning. A bases-loaded hit-batsman upped the lead to 2-0, then Junior Caminero brought home two more runs with a single. Tanner Murray capped the inning with an RBI single, and Caminero made it 6-0 by scoring on an error.

Caminero, the 20-year-old top prospect for the Rays, blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his 12th on the season to make it 8-0. Evan Edwards tripled home Kenny Piper in the fifth inning to finish off the 9-0 final total.

The M-Braves bullpen tossed three scoreless innings behind De Avila. Patrick Halligan added to Mississippi's roster on Thursday, struck out one in a scoreless inning. Peyton Williams (pictured above) struck out two in a scoreless frame, and Jake McSteen posted a clean inning.

The Biscuits have outscored the M-Braves 34-22 to take three of the series' first four games. Jesse Franklin V was a late scratch to the lineup, so his on-base streak remains at 32 games.

In his second M-Braves game, Brandon Parker walked three times, while Landon Stephens, Luke Waddell, and Cade Bunnell tallied Mississippi's three hits on Friday night.

Game five of the six-game set is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The M-Braves will start LHP Domingo Robles (7-7. 3.73), and RHP Patrick Wicklander (3-2, 4.88) will start for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for the final homestand of 2023 on Tuesday, August 29, welcoming Rocket City, August 29 to September 3, and Tennessee Smokies, September 5-10. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.