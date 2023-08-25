Biscuits Blank M-Braves 9-0 on Friday Night
August 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (63-55, 27-22) moved into first place on Friday with a convincing 9-0 shutout of the (51-65, 18-30) at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits scored five runs in the second inning and never looked back.
M-Braves starter Luis De Avila surrendered a career-high nine runs (eight earned) over 5.0 innings, walking three and striking out two. The Columbia native battled through 91 pitches to give Mississippi some much-needed innings.
Two batters into his outing, the Biscuits led 1-0. Tristan Peterson led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on a Dru Baker sacrifice fly. The Biscuits did their damage with two outs in the second inning. A bases-loaded hit-batsman upped the lead to 2-0, then Junior Caminero brought home two more runs with a single. Tanner Murray capped the inning with an RBI single, and Caminero made it 6-0 by scoring on an error.
Caminero, the 20-year-old top prospect for the Rays, blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his 12th on the season to make it 8-0. Evan Edwards tripled home Kenny Piper in the fifth inning to finish off the 9-0 final total.
The M-Braves bullpen tossed three scoreless innings behind De Avila. Patrick Halligan added to Mississippi's roster on Thursday, struck out one in a scoreless inning. Peyton Williams (pictured above) struck out two in a scoreless frame, and Jake McSteen posted a clean inning.
The Biscuits have outscored the M-Braves 34-22 to take three of the series' first four games. Jesse Franklin V was a late scratch to the lineup, so his on-base streak remains at 32 games.
In his second M-Braves game, Brandon Parker walked three times, while Landon Stephens, Luke Waddell, and Cade Bunnell tallied Mississippi's three hits on Friday night.
Game five of the six-game set is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The M-Braves will start LHP Domingo Robles (7-7. 3.73), and RHP Patrick Wicklander (3-2, 4.88) will start for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for the final homestand of 2023 on Tuesday, August 29, welcoming Rocket City, August 29 to September 3, and Tennessee Smokies, September 5-10. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com.
Images from this story
|
Mississippi Braves' Peyton Williams in action
