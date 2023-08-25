Early Runs Too Much to Overcome in 6-4 Loss for Shuckers

August 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Freddy Zamora in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Freddy Zamora in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (67-50, 26-23) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and held the Biloxi Shuckers (60-58, 26-23) at bay despite a furious comeback attempt in a 6-4 Shuckers' loss at MGM Park on Friday night.

Despite two double plays from the Shuckers over the first two innings, Pensacola struck first on a second-inning error, scoring Victor Mesa Jr. from third. Shuckers' starter Adam Seminaris, making his first start since being activated from the 60-Day Injured List on Tuesday, retired the next four batters, including a perfect third. In the fourth, the first two reached before Mesa Jr. smashed a three-run home run to left, giving Pensacola a 4-0 lead. They extended their lead to five with a solo shot from Norel González later in the inning.

The Shuckers started their comeback attempt in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Freddy Zamora. Ernesto Martinez and Lamar Sparks both tallied RBI singles later in the inning, cutting the Blue Wahoos' lead to 5-3. In the fifth, Zamora lined a single to right, scoring Wes Clarke and making it a one-run game.

Shuckers' reliever James Meeker held it close with 4.1 innings of work out of the bullpen. In the eighth, Lamar Sparks kept it a one-run game with a home run-robbing catch in left, taking away Mesa Jr.'s second home run of the night.

Pensacola added on in the ninth with an RBI single from Cobie Fletcher-Vance. Dylan Bice then entered and stranded a leadoff-single with two flyouts and a strikeout, giving Pensacola a 6-4 win. The Blue Wahoos stranded 10 Shuckers' baserunners, including one in each of the final six innings.

Josan Méndez (6-1) earned the win with two relief innings while Seminaris (2-5) took the loss for Biloxi. Bice earned his first save of the year with Pensacola after two earlier in the season with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Brewers' top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, is set to start for Biloxi on Saturday against lefty Jonathan Bermúdez. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Shuckers will honor a local organization through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund to celebrate Shuck Yeah Saturday. They will also honor the Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 prior to first pitch.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show featuring the Mississippi Army National Guard Pregame Interview. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

