Barons Overwhelm Biscuits, 7-2

August 8, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (53-50) fell behind early and were unable to gain momentum as the Birmingham Barons (36-67) took the series opener by a score of 7-2 on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

After throwing six scoreless innings in his last performance, Mason Montgomery (4-4) surrendered a two-run home run to Bryan Ramos in the first inning as the Barons took the lead. Not long after, Tim Elko recorded his first career Double-A hit and RBI with a single to center field, making the score 3-0.

Birmingham found more success in the second when two walks and a single culminated in an RBI-knock for Edgar Quero with two outs on the board. The five runs fall just short of Montgomery's season-high for earned runs allowed, which was set at six runs during a 9-5 win on July 7 against the Mississippi Braves.

Cristian Mena (6-6) kept the Biscuits in check during his 21st start of the season, allowing only two hits and recording six strikeouts in the first four innings of play. However, the Butter and Blue broke through in the fifth when Evan Edwards fired a two-run single into right field to make the score 5-2.

The Barons put runners in scoring position during the seventh inning and Colson Montgomery capitalized with an RBI-fielder's choice. Ramos brought in another run on a forceout in the next at-bat, putting Birmingham ahead 7-2 going into the final stretch.

The ballgame turned into a stalemate with neither side gaining any momentum as the Biscuits dropped the first game of the series. Mena earned the win while Montgomery recorded the loss as the former finished the evening with 10 strikeouts.

The Biscuits and the Barons will meet again on Wednesday, August 9 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup features Patrick Wicklander (3-1) for Montgomery against Jonathan Cannon (0-1) for Birmingham.

The rest of the series will include Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil' Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

