Shuckers Drop Series Opener to Smokies

BILOXI, MS - The Tennessee Smokies (59-43, 23-11) scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings, including four in the first, and defeated the Biloxi Shuckers (53-40, 19-15), 14-1, at MGM Park on Tuesday night.

The Smokies' offense came out early, with an RBI single from Owen Caissie and a three-run home run from Haydn McGeary to take a 4-0 lead four batters into the game. In the second, an RBI single from Levi Jordan extended the lead to five, and Caissie singled to right for another run. Then, McGeary tallied his fourth RBI in two innings with a sacrifice fly to left, giving Tennessee a 7-0 lead.

After knocking Shuckers' starter Christian Mejias out of the game after the second, an error and a double from Jordan Nwogu plated another run. Andy Weber tallied a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Nwogu and extending the lead to nine. Pablo Aliendo brought the lead to 11 with a two-RBI single in the fourth.

Wes Clarke doubled in the fourth, his eighth hit in a row to go for extra bases, and Ernesto Martinez brought him in with a single, giving Biloxi their first run of the night. The single and RBI were Martinez's first at the Double-A level after being promoted from High-A Wisconsin on Monday.

The Smokies responded in the fifth with a two-run shot from Caissie, his league-leading 21st of the year. BJ Murray tallied the final run of the night two batters later with a home run of his own to left. In the sixth, Clarke tallied a single to center, giving him five hits over his last two games and his second straight multi-hit effort.

After the Murray homer, Shuckers' reliever Robbie Baker held the Smokies scoreless over the final four innings. His five innings in relief set a new career-high and marked the most in a game since the final start of his college career, in 2018, at the University of Richmond. Smokies' reliever Braylin Marquez (1-1) earned the win while Mejias (4-9) took the loss.

The two teams will meet at MGM Park on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Brewers' top-ranked prospect Jacob Misiorowski is set to start against righty Kohl Franklin. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. The Shuckers will also host Bark in the Park, where fans and their four-legged fans can hang out on the berm for just $8.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv as the Free Game of the Day.

