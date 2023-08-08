Smokies Handle Biloxi in Game One

BILOXI, MS- The Tennessee Smokies and the Biloxi Shuckers met for the first time on Tuesday night, and the Smokies greeted them with a slaughtering of 14-1. The Smokies scored 14 runs in the first five innings to build a commanding lead.

In the opening frame, The Smokies scored four runs on an Owen Caissie RBI single to make it 1-0, followed by a Haydn McGeary 3-run home run to score four runs in the first. In the second inning, Levi Jordan and Caissie had RBI singles and McGeary had a sacrifice fly to make it 7-0 after two innings.

The Smokies didn't stop scoring, adding four more runs in the third and fourth innings to make it 11-0. In the fifth, Caissie hit a two run home run and BJ Murray hit a solo shot to make it 14-1 after the fifth.

Caissie ended the night 4-for-5 with 5 RBI's and a triple away from the cycle. Murray was also a triple away from the cycle finishing game one 3-for-5. Tennessee starter Joe Nahas made his first start of the season and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing only two hits and one run in a no decision. Game two of the series is tomorrow at 7:35 ET.

