Barons Hold Down Shuckers' Offense in Series Opener

April 19, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (8-2) were held to just one run in a 2-1 defeat against the Birmingham Barons (3-7) on Tuesday night at Regions Field. The Shuckers went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in their first road loss of the year.

The Shuckers had a scoring opportunity go wanting in the top of the first. Garrett Mitchell singled before Felix Valerio and Thomas Dillard both walked, loading the bases with one out. RHP Davis Martin (W, 2-0) was able to escape the jam with back-to-back strikeouts, keeping the Shuckers off the board.

RHP Carlos Luna (L, 0-1) walked the tightrope in the first inning, stranding two men in scoring position with only one out. The righty rode that momentum through the second and third, retiring eight straight hitters into the fourth inning.

Biloxi cracked the scoreboard in the second. Freddy Zamora worked a one-out walk but Martin got the next batter to pop out in foul territory. In the next at bat, Mitchell lifted a fly ball to left field that was lost in the lights by Tyler Neslony, allowing Zamora to race in and score on the double to give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead.

The Barons scored their only runs of the night in the bottom of the fourth. Yoelqui Cespedes hit an opposite-field homer to right field, his third of the season, to break up Luna's streak and knot the contest at 1-1. Jose Rodriguez worked a walk and advanced safely to second on a fielder's choice and throwing error, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position. A Raudy Read single drove in Rodriguez to put the Barons ahead 2-1.

RHP Yoelvin Silven (H,1) retired all six Shuckers' that he faced in the sixth and seventh inning. Joey Wiemer would give Biloxi a chance to plate the tying run in the top of the eighth when he started the inning with a double but was left stranded as RHP Lincoln Henzman (S,1) got the next three outs to keep the Barons ahead by a single tally.

In the top of the ninth, Zamora singled with one out and Reetz followed with a single to shallow center, putting the winning run on base for Biloxi. Noah Campbell entered the game as a pinch runner for Reetz but Henzman recorded a strikeout and a fielder's choice to end the threat and secure the victory for the Barons.

Biloxi's six-game series in Birmingham continues on Wednesday night at Regions Field. LHP Andy Otero (1-0, 3.00) is set to start for the Shuckers while the Barons will counter with RHP Scott Blewitt (0-0, 0.00) for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

