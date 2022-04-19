Biscuits Back on Track, 5-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala.. - Strong pitching was the story for game one of the Biscuits (5-4) vs Blue Wahoos (3-7) showdown that saw the Biscuits on top 5-1 Monday night in. Starter Michael Mercado pitched 3.2 innings allowing only one hit. His lone hit came as a home run from Blue Wahoo outfielder Jerar Incarnation in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Brett Wisely hit a triple to get into prime scoring position with zero outs. Shortstop Greg Jones drove in the tying with an RBI-single in the top of the 3rd inning to make it 1-1.

After a Jones double, Curtis Mead hit a straight-shot to center to bring Jones home for the go-ahead run in the 5th inning to make it 2-1. Biscuits Jose Lopez (1-0) threw an immaculate inning in the 5th inning to add fuel to the fire of the Biscuits bullpen. Montgomery only allowed three hits with 10 strikeouts. Pensacola found themselves 0-5 with runners-in-scoring-position for the night.

After another Mead hit, Grant Witherspoon slapped a hard one to right for a two RBI-single to extend the lead to 4-1 in the top of the 7th. Lopez threw his 3rd scoreless relief for the season before getting replaced by Sean Hunley. Hunley went 1-2-3 to end the inning for the Biscuits. Kameron Misner bombed one home to put the game away for good measure to start the 9th inning. After 3 quick outs, closer Andrew Gross closed the game and captured the save.

The Biscuits return back to Montgomery for their homestand vs the Mississippi Braves on Autism Awareness Night supporting Easter Seals of Central Alabama on Tuesday, April 26th at 6:35 PM

The rest of the series will include Military Appreciation Night presented by WOW! Fireworks on Wednesday, April 27th; Craft Beer Night with T-Shirt Giveaway and Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, April 28th; Korean Heritage Night #1 feat. Kimchi Hat Giveaway pres. by Pulmuone on Friday, April 29th; "Fan vs. Food" Challenge & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 30th; and Kids Lunchbox Giveaway pres. by the Montgomery Area Food Bank on Sunday, April 31st.

