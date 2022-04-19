M-Braves Open Homestand with 5-3 Win over Lookouts

April 19, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Michael Harris II began his Tuesday receiving his 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove award and ended it with a two-run go-ahead double in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Mississippi Braves a 5-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night.

The M-Braves (3-7) scored first in the bottom of the second inning when Riley Delgado was hit with the bases loaded, scoring Drew Lugbauer from third base. Chattanooga starter Carson Spiers allowed a pair of walks and a Lugbauer single but escaped with just the one-run scoring.

Freddy Tarnok, Atlanta's No. 9 prospect according to MLB Pipeline sailed through the first three innings with five strikeouts before running into some trouble in the fourth. TJ Hopkins hit a one-out single, and then Isiah Gilliam and Matt Lloyd smacked back-to-back RBI doubles to give the Lookouts (5-5) their first lead at 2-1. Tarnok finished his second outing with two earned runs yielded on four hits over 4.2 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Lugbauer put together one of his best at-bats of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning with two on and two out. The New York native hit a 3-2 pitch from Ricky Salinas (L, 1-1) down the left-field line for a two-run double to put Mississippi back up 3-2.

The lead was vanquished quickly when Hopkins his a leadoff homer in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 3-3. However, m-Braves reliever Troy Bacon (W, 1-0) settled down to eventually earn the win going two innings and giving up the lone run.

The Braves bounced right back in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Luke Waddell drew a one-out walk, and Delgado singled for his second hit of the night. Michael Harris II was 0-for-3 entering his fourth at-bat, and the Braves top prospect came through with two outs burning the centerfielder for the go-ahead double, giving the M-Braves a 5-3 edge.

Odalvi Javier (H, 1) struck out one over 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, and Justin Maese (S, 1) locked down his first save of the season by striking out the Chattanooga side in the ninth.

With Harris II extending his hitting streak, he is now the lone Southern League player to open the season by hitting in the first ten games and just one of three in minor league baseball.

The M-Braves and Lookouts have a quick turnaround for game two of the series with an 11:05 am school day matinee on Wednesday morning at Trustmark Park. RHP AJ Puckett (0-1, 7.20) will face off against RHP Edwardo Salazar (0-1, 7.20) for Chattanooga. Coverage begins at 11:00 am on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or by calling 888-BRAVES4. About the Mississippi Braves

Located in Pearl, Mississippi, since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the World Champion Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves claimed the 2021 Double-A South Championship. The league title was the second in M-Braves history and fourth in franchise history. For more information, visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.