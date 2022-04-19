Encarnacion Homers in 5-1 Loss to Biscuits

April 19, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher George Soriano

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher George Soriano(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - Jerar Encarnacion hit his third home run of the season as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 5-1 to the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night.

Encarnacion, who had two of his team's three hits on the evening, has now homered in three of his past six games to tie Hayden Cantrelle for the team lead.

George Soriano allowed one run on five hits over 4.0 innings, surrendering a leadoff triple to Brett Wisely and RBI single to Greg Jones in the third inning. He departed with the game tied 1-1.

Parker Bugg (L, 1-1) allowed a leadoff double to Jones to begin the fifth, and an RBI single from Curtis Mead pushed across the eventual game-winning run. Bugg worked out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out three consecutive Montgomery batters, but the damage was done.

Jose Lopez (W, 1-0) earned the win for the Biscuits in relief of starter Michael Mercado, who allowed only the Encarnacion solo homer over 3.2 innings. Lopez worked 2.1 scoreless frames, including an immaculate inning in the fifth that saw J.D. Osborne, Ray-Patrick Didder and Hayden Cantrelle strike out on only nine pitches.

Montgomery added insurance in the seventh on a Grant Witherspoon two-run single, and in the ninth on a solo homer from Kameron Misner. Andrew Gross (S, 1) got the final six outs to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday night. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio), MiLB.tv (streaming) and YurView (local television). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.