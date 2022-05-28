Barons Falter to the Lookouts 4-1

Birmingham dropped a 4-1 contest to Chattanooga on Friday night.

The Barons gave the ball to Emilio Vargas. Making his Barons debut in 2022, Vargas is a recent addition to the roster from AAA Charlotte. The right-handed pitcher went 3.1 IP and gave up three runs on three hits, striking out two.

Vargas was nearly spotless in his first two frames. After retiring the first two batters he faced in the third, he gave up two consecutive singles, and hit a batter to load the bases. TJ Hopkins then walked to bring in the first run of the game.

Quincy McAfee smacked his first triple of the season in the fourth inning, and that plated the second run. McAfee came across one batter later on a 12-pitch sac fly by Leonardo Rivas.

With the Barons down 3-0, and two outs in the fifth, Jose Rodriguez, Lenyn Sosa, and Xavier Fernandez pieced together three consecutive singles. Fernandez's knock brought Rodriguez home to get Birmingham on the board. However, Byrd Tenerowicz whacked his sixth homer of the year to lead off the home fifth.

That made it 4-1, which is where the scoring stopped. The silver lining for Birmingham is that the bullpen was outstanding. Hansen Butler and Sam Peralta combined for 4.2 IP of one run ball.

The fifth game of this six game set is tomorrow night at 6:15 CT. Kaleb Roper (0-3, 6.75) will go for Birmingham. Connor Curlis (1-1, 6.69) is his adversary for Chattanooga.

