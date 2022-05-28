Memorial Day Weekend Navy Baseball Events at Blue Wahoos Stadium

The Blue Wahoos will commemorate Memorial Day Weekend with a variety of special events at Blue Wahoos Stadium this Saturday and Sunday.

The Blue Wahoos will honor Naval Air Station Pensacola and the history and legacy of the Navy in the Pensacola community by wearing Navy Baseball jerseys on both Saturday and Sunday at the ballpark. The uniforms, replicas of the uniforms worn by the Navy's baseball teams during World War II, will be auctioned to benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society following their final use on July 2nd.

The team will pair the Navy uniform with special New Era Camo Armed Forces hats on the field on Saturday and Sunday. The hats are currently available in the Bait & Tackle Shop at Blue Wahoos Stadium in both fitted and flex fit varieties.

During pre-game ceremonies on Saturday, Captain Terrence Shashaty, Commanding Officer of NAS Pensacola will throw a ceremonial first pitch. NAS Pensacola Public Affairs Officer Jason Bortz will also throw a ceremonial first pitch on Saturday.

In addition, on Saturday, Anne Keene, author of The Cloudbuster Nine: The Untold Story Of Ted Williams And The Baseball Team That Helped Win World War II, will be available to sign books and share her expertise on the history of Navy Baseball on the concourse behind home plate pre-game. She will be accompanied by Sharon Hornfischer, wife of Naval historian and author Jim Hornfischer, with copies of Mr. Hornfischer's book Who Can Hold The Sea: The U.S. Navy In The Cold War.

On Sunday, Commander John Godbehere, Executive Officer at NAS Pensacola, will join the team for a ceremonial first pitch.

Fans also have the opportunity to view the new Navy Baseball In Pensacola display at the top of the main gate steps at Blue Wahoos Stadium, a mural detailing the history of the Navy with the game of baseball and Pensacola's Navy teams during World War II.

