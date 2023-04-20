Barons Drop Game 3 in Pensacola 6-0

April 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons handed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos back-to-back losses on their own soil. In those victories for the Barons, the Blue Wahoos allowed a total of 14 runs and 16 hits. The Barons looked to be in control of the six-game series. However, in Game 3 the Blue Wahoos decided enough-was-enough, shutting out Birmingham 6-0 and only allowing 4 hits.

The Blue Wahoos started their scoring efforts early as third-baseman Joe Rizzo doubled in the first, scoring second-baseman Jose Devers in the process. The pair of Rizzo and Devers were not done adding to the Pensacola lead, as Rizzo would single in the bottom of the fourth scoring Devers and one other run.

The Blue Wahoos, sandwiched in between Rizzo's three RBI's on the night, scored a solo run in the second to give them a 4-run lead in the same amount of innings.

Birmingham's starting pitcher, Garrett Schoenle, was awarded all four of those runs as his night was shorter than he planned. Schoenle would end his night with 3.2 IP with five strikeouts, while allowing seven hits.

The Barons bats did not help either as the team was only able to muster up two hits before the final inning. Pensacola, on the other hand, kept things rolling as they tacked one more run onto their lead in the fifth.

The highlight of the night for the Barons was the bullpen.

The pitchers called in to relieve Schoenle, combined for a terrific showing of only two runs and five hits allowed. The bullpen has slowly been coming together as the unit was very giving to start the year.

Among the three pitchers called in for help in the loss, newcomer and right-hander Nash Walters was the best of the bunch. Walters showcased, in his 1.0 IP, that he can be efficient with his opportunities as he threw six strikes in his seven total pitches. His efficiency aided him to his 1-2-3 inning, which was capped off with a strikeout.

Even with the stellar debut from the Barons right-hander, the momentum would stay on the home team's side. Especially when the Blue Wahoos added another run in the seventh for added insurance.

With the Barons final chance at a comeback, they did not go down without mustering up some hits. Birmingham entered the ninth with two hits, doubling that total with a double and a single from right-fielder Luis Mieses and catcher Adam Hackenberg, respectively.

Mieses accounted for the only multiple-base hit in the ball game for the Barons.

The spark from the Barons was too late, as the two hits came with two outs. Blue Wahoos closer Zack Leban finished off the game one batter later and gave Pensacola a boost of confidence after dropping two-in-a-row.

Birmingham should not hang their heads too low, as this loss makes the season series 2-1 with three more opportunities for their first series win/draw in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.