Pearson, Peña Join M-Braves Roster, Smith to IL, Cerato to Rome

April 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves on Thursday. OF Jacob Pearson has been transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, and RHP Miguel Peña was transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome. C Wiston Cerato has been transferred to High-A Rome, and RHP Austin Smith was placed on the 7-day Injured List.

Pearson, 24, was promoted to Gwinnett on April 10 and played in three games for the Stripers, going 3-for-10 with two walks and .417 OBP. The West Monroe native had appeared in two games with Mississippi before the move.

Peña, 24, was 1-0 for the Rome Braves this season in two outings, allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts. The Atlanta Braves signed Peña as a non-drafted free agent in 2017!

Smith, 23, exited Tuesday's game after 0.2 innings pitched, surrendering one run and walking one in his first outing of the season. The Cedar Park, TX native was added to the M-Braves roster on Tuesday after being activated from Rome's Injured List.

Cerato, 24, was added to Missisippi's roster on April 10 but did not appear in a game.

