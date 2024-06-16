Barnstormers Win Battle of I-80 Series

June 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Quad City Steamwheelers walked away with a game-winning field goal against the Iowa Barnstormers earlier this season. However, when the same situation arose, the ball sailed wide right to give Iowa the 28-27 victory.

The Barnstormers (4-7) returned home to Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night for their third battle against the Steamwheelers (5-6).

On the game's opening drive, Quad City quarterback Judd Erickson's scrambling kept the offense on the field. Despite a big tackle for loss by defensive lineman Kristopher Oakley, Erickson ran into the end zone to put the Steamwheelers on the board first 7-0.

The Barnstormers offense then punched back on their first possession. Starting at their own one yard line, quarterback Daniel Smith led a methodical drive down the field and found wide receiver Darren Wilson wide open for the game-tying score.

While Erickson wasted no time getting his team into the red zone within four minutes, the Indoor Football League's fourth-best defense made a stand to hold Quad City to a field goal.

As Smith began stacking completions together, wide receiver Quian Williams made Iowa's most acrobatic play of the game with a catch over the wall. However, the raucous was short lived as Smith was sacked on the very next play to force a field goal try.

Down by three points midway through the second quarter, wide receiver Keshaun Taylor broke free down the middle of the field two plays later. The score and an ensuing deuce made by kicker Gabriel Rui gave the Barnstormers their first lead of the game 19-13.

A 15-yard pass to wide receiver Ka'ron Ashley gave the Steamwheelers offense life and they took advantage. After running back Edward Vander was stopped short of the goal line, Erickson fooled Iowa's defensive front and scored his second rushing touchdown of the game.

No team would score for the remainder of the half as Quad City led 20-19.

Long drives capped off by missed field goals by both teams kept the scoring at bay with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Needing an offensive spark, running back Robert Washington single-handedly gave the Barnstormers just that, catching two passes and sprinting down the sideline for a 20-yard gain. In the waning seconds of the third quarter, Wilson was left wide open in the end zone for his second touchdown of the game to give Iowa the 25-20 lead.

A sidearm pass to wide receiver Warren Newman on third down quieted the cheering crowd. He then caught a contested ball for his first touchdown of the season to put Quad City back on top 27-25.

On the ensuing kickoff, Williams broke through several tackles in an electrifying return to the opposite six-yard line, but the drive stalled with a missed field goal.

The Barnstormers defense needed to make a stop. Just when the Steamwheelers started to gain momentum after a nine-yard run by Vander, the defense broke up the fourth down pass intended for Ashley.

While Rui gave Iowa a one-point lead after knocking in his second field goal of the game, Erickson marched Quad City down the field in the matter of seconds, letting the game come down to a field goal attempt.

Kicker Kyle Kaplan hit a 50-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds of these teams' last matchup in Moline, but his attempt this time went just wide of the right upright. With only two seconds left on the clock, the Barnstormers held onto the narrow victory 28-27.

Smith completed 11 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson led the receiving corps with 48 yards and two touchdowns and Washington had 24 yards on the ground.

The Barnstormers will return home to Wells Fargo Arena Saturday June 22 to take on the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 pm. This game will be the team's annual First Responders Night recognizing Iowa's local heroes.

Tickets for this game are available for as low as $18. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 16, 2024

Barnstormers Win Battle of I-80 Series - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.