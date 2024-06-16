Panthers Fall to San Diego 43-42

June 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

SAN JOSE--Nate Davis threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to Jordan Kress as the San Diego Strike Force rallied for 43-42 win over the Bay Area Panthers at the SAP Center on Father's Day.

Following a turnover on downs with 54 seconds remaining, the Strike Force (7-5) drove 23 yards for the go-ahead score. Davis connected with Arthur Jackson III for 13 yards and with Kress on the next play from 10 yards out to pull San Diego within 42-41. Conor Mangan then converted a drop kick for two points and a 43-42 lead with 19 seconds remaining.

The Panthers took two plays to advance to the 24-yard line with seconds remaining. On the final play, Stevie Artigue missed on a 41-yard field goal try to end a four-game winning streak.

In the loss for Bay Area (9-2), Daquan Neal ran the ball 16 times for 54 yards and four touchdowns. Neal also completed 10 of 18 throws for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Bay Area will play at Duke City next Saturday while San Diego plays the second of three straight on the road at Tucson.

