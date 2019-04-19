Barnstormers Walk to 4-2 Victory

The Lancaster Barnstormers took advantage of Francisco Gracesqui's bout of wildness in the eighth inning to pull out a 4-2 victory over the York Revolution early Friday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Both clubs had agreed to play two hours earlier than the planned 1:00 PM first pitch due to a foreboding weather forecast, and the final inning was, in fact, played in a light shower.

With the score tied, 1-1, Anderson De La Rosa led off the eighth with a five-pitch walk served up by Gracesqui, the only lefty used by York on the day. Melvin Mercedes followed with a second walk. De La Rosa came around to score and Mercedes advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches with Devon Torrence at the plate. Torrence drew the third walk of the inning before Darian Sandford singled into center to produce a second run. Following a walk to Dan Gamache, Caleb Gindl's sac fly plated Torrence with the third run and a 4-1 lead.

Lancaster scored its first run with three singles out of the gate. Sandford reached first when Isaias Tejeda could not secure a nubber up the first base line. Gamache followed with a roller through the right side, and Gindl knocked home the run when his pop fly dropped barely fair down the left field line.

Ryan Dent tied the game with a leadoff homer in the third inning. Dent also doubled to lead off the ninth and was 3-for-3 overall.

Garrett Granitz faced the minimum of six batters for the Barnstormers to earn the win in relief.

The Barnstormers improved to 3-0 on the spring and 2-0 against Atlantic League foes with the Friday win.

