Fan Fest Cancelled

April 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Due to expected poor weather conditions, Saturday's (April 20) Fan Fest at Bethpage Ballpark has been cancelled.

Spring Training will continue on Monday, April 22, as the Ducks welcome the Long Island Black Sox for a 1:00 p.m. exhibition contest. The remaining spring training game schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 22 - 1:00 p.m. - Black Sox at Ducks

Tuesday, April 23 - 1:00 p.m. - Black Sox at Ducks

The Ducks begin the 2019 regular season on the road Friday, April 26, when they open a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Following a week-long road trip, the Ducks will return for Opening Night at Bethpage Ballpark on Friday, May 3, when they host the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wally Backman Bobbleheads, courtesy of P.C. Richard & Son.

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are also available by calling (631) 940-3825.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2019

Fan Fest Cancelled - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.