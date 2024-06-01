Barnstormers Victorious over Storm

June 1, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Barnstormers have earned their first road victory of the season with a final score of 47-45 against the Sioux Falls Storm.

The Iowa Barnstormers (3-7) made the four-hour northwest trip to take on the Sioux Falls Storm (2-7) Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

In his fourth appearance for Sioux Falls this season, quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. led an efficient scoring drive capped off by running back KeShawn Williams running into the end zone to give the Storm the early 7-0 lead. Their celebration was quickly quieted, however, as wide receiver Quian Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 57 yards.

Brown then went right back to work and found wide receiver Carlos Thompson for his sixth touchdown of the season to continue the back-and-forth contest. Out trotted Smith for his first appearance back wearing the goggles since 2023, connecting with Williams on his first pass attempt for a 25-yard score. Down 14-13, defensive back Malcolm Washington gave the Barnstormers the ball right back with an interception and the offense took advantage of the opportunity. Smith looked to wide receiver Keshaun Taylor who was able to reach over the back wall for a touchdown to give Iowa its first lead.

Penalties plagued the Barnstormers defense on the second quarter's opening drive and running back Bryson Denley found an opening along the sideline for a score to tie the game 20-20. The two quarterbacks then exchanged rushing touchdowns, but the tie was finally broken when Smith found Taylor in the end zone on a fourth down play. A sack by defensive lineman Krystapher Oakley kept the Storm offense at bay as Iowa held onto a 33-26 lead at the half.

Iowa, once again plagued by penalties, stalled on its first drive and just two plays later, Thompson ran into the end zone to tie the game for Sioux Falls, 33-33. On their next drive, Taylor made a 22-yard catch that gave the Barnstormers offense a shot in the arm and in the blink of an eye, wide receiver Darren Wilson caught a contested ball for a touchdown. The Storm immediately answered back as Brown found wide receiver Draysean Hudson all alone in the end zone for the game-tying score. Sioux Falls' top-five Indoor Football League defense then stopped Iowa in its tracks on fourth down.

On the ensuing drive, a penalty and unsuccessful challenge erased an incompletion that would have given Iowa the ball back, allowing the Storm offense to continue rolling. However, with the crowd celebrating the previous play, the Barnstormers defense took the air right out of them with defensive back Jalaan Owens intercepting Brown. Up by just a point with under five minutes left in the game, Smith threaded the needle to find Wilson for his second touchdown of the game to extend the lead to eight points. Sioux Falls wasn't going to go down easy though. Brown led a methodical drive down the field finding three different receivers including Thompson who would go on to score. Iowa held onto its lead after a last-second deuce attempt went awry and won 47-45.

Smith ended his night with six total touchdowns, two to Wilson and two to Taylor who had his second 100-yard performance of the season. Williams also had a receiving and kick return touchdown.

The Barnstormers will enter a bye week before returning to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, June 15 to take on the Quad City Steamwheelers. The game will feature their Halftime Corgi Chase presented by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

