Preview: Fighters vs. Pirates

June 1, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Fighters face off in Week 12 against the Massachusetts Pirates after coming off a huge road win in Week 11 against the San Diego Strike Force.

The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

HOW TO WATCH

Youtube & Caffeine Tv

Time/Location: 7:05 p.m. CT/Comerica Center

PAST MEETUPS - FIGHTERS V BLIZZARD

This will be the seventh time the Fighters and Pirates face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters loss [58-72].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

A player to watch this week is TJ Edwards. Edwards returning from a minor injury looks to step foot on the field for the first time since Week 6. Currently leading the league in scoring he seems to add to those numbers this week in a tough defensive match-up.

Another player to watch this week is Martez Carter. Carter a former Pirates player looks to show out against his former team. He has been quite the running back for us this year having 316 rush-ing yards with B touchdowns. Look for him to continue to show as the pirates have a poor rush defense.

Lastly, another player to watch is Defensive Back, Lionel I McConnell. McConnell has been great for us on special teams and defense. Special Teams wise he currently leads the league in return touchdowns (3), one being last game as we sealed the win with his last-second return in the fourth. Defensively, McConnell has been just as good having six interceptions in nine games.

