Barnstormers Surrender Big Lead, Fall, 13-12

The mantra of 2021 is that no lead is ever safe, especially not at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It proved true again on Tuesday evening.

York struck for eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to topple the Lancaster Barnstormers, 13-12, in the opener of a three-game series. Lancaster now leads the War of the Roses, 6-5.

The Barnstormers had used a five-run third and six-run fifth to open a 12-5 lead for starter Augie Sylk that held through both Junior Rincon's seventh and Yoel Espinal's eighth.

Then came the ninth.

Danny Taggart opened the inning and gave up a leadoff single to Yan Sanchez. Melky Mesa walked, and Carlos Castro doubled both home with a drive to the left field corner. Pinch hitter Lenin Rodriguez walked, and Jack Kenley singled to load the bases. Taggart left after Josue Herrera was hit by a pitch, bringing the tying run to the plate, still with no one out in the inning.

Scott Shuman (0-2) jammed J.C. Encarnacion with an 0-2 pitch, but the resultant slow roller up the third base line was thrown wide of first base as two runs scored, and the tying run went to second. James Harris struck out before Darian Sandford's pop fly down the left field line dropped in for a base hit, scoring Herrera. York gambled and sent Encarnacion, but Trayvon Robinson's perfect throw to the plate nailed him for the second out.

Shuman was unable to finish off the Revs. Sanchez picked up a walk, and Mesa doubled over Alejandro De Aza's head for the 13-12 lead. Castro struck out to end the inning.

Lancaster had an opportunity to pull the game out in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases on singles by Blake Gailen and Robinson and a walk to De Aza. Jim Fuller struck out LeDarious Clark and Anderson De La Rosa to earn his 11th save.

De Aza had the big night for the Barnstormers, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI.

The Barnstormers will host York again on Wednesday with Francisco Mendoza (0-0) battling Johan Lopez (0-0). It will be carried on Blue Ridge 11 and the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Melvin Mercedes returned to action after the birth of a son and reached base three times, keeping his on base percentage for the season at .500...Lancaster was 0-for-7 with the bases loaded over the last four innings, leaving nine runners on base...Sylk threw over 125 pitches for the second consecutive start.

