Michael Tonkin's Contract Purchased by Toros de Tijuana

July 13, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of right-handed pitcher Michael Tonkin has been purchased by Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. Tonkin becomes the 10th member of the 2021 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league.

"Michael has been exceptional once again as our closer," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is very deserving of this opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck in Mexico."

Tonkin has earned nine saves this season with the Flock, good for second-most in the Atlantic League. In 16 appearances, he has given up just four runs (one earned) in 17 innings, good for a 0.53 ERA. The five-year MLB veteran has posted a 2-1 record while recording 21 strikeouts to just five walks and has held opponents to a minuscule .161 batting average. Tonkin has made five consecutive scoreless appearances this July.

In two seasons with the Ducks, the 31-year-old has recorded 16 saves in 37 appearances. He has compiled a 5-3 record with a 0.41 ERA, yielding just two earned runs in 43.2 innings of work. Additionally, he has struck out 52 batters while walking only 14 and has held opponents to a .137 batting average. Tonkin's contract was purchased from the Ducks by the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 19, 2019, and he went on to pitch with Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League.

Following is the complete list of 2021 Ducks players whose contracts have been purchased:

PLAYER (POS) MLB TEAM/FOREIGN LEAGUE CLUB ASSIGNMENT TRANSACTION DATE

Michael Tonkin (RHP) Mexican League Toros de Tijuana 07/13/21

Sean Gilmartin (LHP) Minnesota Twins Florida Complex League (RK) 06/29/21

Charlie Tilson (OF) Philadelphia Phillies Reading (AA) 06/18/21

Jose Cuas (RHP) Kansas City Royals TBD 06/17/21

Brock Stassi (INF) Philadelphia Phillies Reading Fightin Phils (AA) 06/15/21

Akeel Morris (RHP) San Francisco Giants Richmond Flying Squirrels (AA) 06/11/21

Ryan Horstman (LHP) Minnesota Twins TBD 05/26/21

Ty Kelly (INF) Seattle Mariners Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) 05/22/21

T.J. Rivera (INF) Pittsburgh Pirates Indianapolis Indians (AAA) 05/19/21

Rob Zastryzny (LHP) Miami Marlins Jacksonville (AAA) 05/04/19

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2021

Michael Tonkin's Contract Purchased by Toros de Tijuana - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.