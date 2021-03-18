Barnstormers Sign Two Pitchers

The Lancaster Barnstormers have signed former Minnesota Twins prospect Andro Cutura and converted infielder Donald Goodson to contracts for the 2021 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Both are right-handed pitchers.

Cutura, 27, was Minnesota's seventh round pick in 2014 out of Southeast Louisiana. The native of the Pelican State made an immediate splash, leading the Rookie level Appalachian League with a 1.34 ERA while pitching for Elizabethton. He made six starts for Class A Cedar Rapids the following season before leaving his May 12th appearance with an injury. He did not return to the field until April, 2018 at Ft. Myers (Class A), making 17 starts that season for the Miracle.

In 2019, Cutura played for the Class AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos, where he was 2-4 with a 4.70 ERA. He also made one start at Class AAA Rochester.

"Cutura is a sinkerball pitcher who throws strikes and gets out," Peeples said. "He can start or relieve, but he will be in our rotation to begin the season. He has had some injuries, but he is very close to his original form."

Goodson, 26, played in the Michigan-based United States Baseball League over the past three seasons (including 2020). In 2019, playing for Utica, Goodson was 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA in 15 starts, allowing only 56 hits in 89.2 innings of work. Last year, the native of Detroit, compiled a 2.18 ERA in 16 appearances, mostly in relief, during the shortened season.

"Goodson's name came across my desk," said Peeples. "He has only been pitching 2-3 years, but a scout sent me a video, and he has some really good stuff. He has a 'Bugs Bunny' changeup and a mid-90's fastball. I'm really excited to watch him pitch. He could be a diamond in the rough for us."

The pair of signings give the Barnstormers 13 players under contract for the 2021 season, which is slated to begin May 27 at Gastonia's FUSE District Stadium.

