Gastonia Honey Hunters Unveils New Uniforms as They Gear up for Opening Day

Gastonia, NC - Gastonia Honey Hunters, the newest team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), unveiled their new uniforms today.

The new Honey Hunters uniform is sharp, crisp in its traditional lines and bold lettering, and trendy in its new color scheme - white, black, and "hunt for honey" gold. The new home uniforms for the 2021 season include white jerseys with black trim and black piping. There will be two other uniforms: Grey jerseys with 'Gastonia' stenciled across the front for road games and black jerseys with 'Hunters' stenciled across the front for Sunday home games.

"Opening day is fast approaching, and we are excited to bring Gastonia's baseball fans into our home," said David Martin, COO, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "Our team is coming together, the support from our fans and the community have been amazing, and the Honey Hunters are excited to provide Gaston County with family-friendly affordable entertainment and first-rate baseball for years to come."

Authentic game jerseys will be available starting Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Honey Hunters Merchandise Store located at the ballpark, 800 West Franklin Street, Gastonia, NC.

The fearless, resilient, and determined Honey Hunters will wear their uniforms for the first time in the home exhibition game against the High Point Rockers on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The Gastonia Honey Hunters will kick-off its inaugural season on May 27, 2021, at 6:50 PM against the Lancaster Barnstomers. Season Tickets are available for purchase online. Single Game Tickets will go on-sale on April 26, 2021. For more information, please visit www.gohoneyhunters.com.

