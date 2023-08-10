Barnstormers Sign Swarmer; Stashak Contract Purchased by Giants

The Lancaster Barnstormers have signed right-hander pitcher Matt Swarmer, a native of the Reading area, to a contract, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, the Barnstormers announce that the contract of right-hander reliever Cody Stashak has been purchased by the San Francisco Giants. He has been assigned to Class AAA Sacramento.

Swarmer, 29, made 11 appearances, including five starts, for the Chicago Cubs in 2022. During his stay with the Cubs, he was 2-3 with a 5.03 ERA. The product of Kutztown University made his big league debut in the first game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 30. He threw six innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out six. Five days later, he notched his first win, tossing two-hit baseball for six innings against St. Louis.

His last Major League experience came on July 12.

Swarmer had signed with the Cubs in 2016 as their 19th round draft choice. He won 10 games for Class AAA Iowa in 2019.

"Swarmer has a pretty good track record," said Peeples. "He has a funky delivery and will come in and start for us. We are looking forward to him helping us in our playoff push."

Earlier this season, Swarmer was 2-4 with Class AAA Gwinnett (Braves).

Stashak, also 29, pitched for the Minnesota Twins over the last four seasons, appearing in 55 total games. He entered two games for the Barnstormers over the last week, striking out four of six batters in two perfect innings.

The right-hander had not pitched previously in 2023.

"Stashak is a veteran guy who came in focused," said Peeples. "I loved the way he went about his business and competed on the mound. He wasn't here long. Most scouts just wanted to see that he was healthy."

Shashak was the second Barnstormer to have his contract purchased, joining Jesus Liranzo who went to the New York Yankees organization in late June.

